Flames look to pick up the pace as they return home from difficult road trip

CALGARY -

It's been a long time since the Calgary Flames last stepped onto the ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome for practice. That was last year before they left for Chicago to play the Blackhawks.

The Flames are back from a gruelling five game road trip that saw them win the first two games against Seattle and Chicago, before dropping the final three against the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes.

In those games, the Flames looked to be a step behind the beasts from the east.

Forward Milan Lucic says playing those three teams was an eye opener for the Flames.

"I know this even after talking to the guys after playing those three teams that was like, you know the pace that those three teams play at is a Stanley Cup final type of pace," said Lucic.

"I've been fortunate enough to play at that level and at that pace and like I said that's the pace we need to get to and we need to play at if we want to reach that next level."

GETTING BACK TO EARLY SEASON FORM

Despite losing three in a row, the Flames are still are still right up there in the Pacific Division.

In 33 games they have a 17-10-6 record. Lucic says they have to get back to what they were doing earlier in the season when they had a lot of success.

"You know we've got to find that again because we know it's there, we know we have it and we know we're good enough," said the 33-year old. "We've just got to find it again."

"We've got to believe in it again and you know once we do that the pace and execution and puck movement and playing as a five man group will happen again."

TOO MANY GOALS AGAINST

One are of concern for the Flames is giving up too many goals. On the five game road trip they surrendered 21 goals.

Jacob Markstrom didn't play last game with an undisclosed injury but he did start in three of the games.

Markstrom gave up four goals in Seattle, one in Chicago and six against the Florida Panthers.

Even though he won two of those games, the Flames netminder knows he has to be better.

"We've got to keep it to one or two goals, especially when you play the big teams and teams that are on top out in the east," Markstrom said.

"You know if the guys score a couple of goals on the road we should get out of there with a point or a win. So for me personally that hasn't been good enough."

Markstrom was on the ice for practice today and said he felt pretty good. It's a good bet he'll be ready when the Flames take to the ice for their next game on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators at the dome.