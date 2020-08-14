CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames will be back on the ice Friday night with their sights set on taking back the lead in their first round playoff series against the Dallas Stars.

Calgary lost a heartbreaker in Game 2 last night as Dallas evened the series at one game apiece.

The Flames got off to a fast start with red hot forward Dillon Dube opening the scoring early on in the first period, his third goal of the series, but the Stars answered right back and took the lead with eight minutes left in the opening frame.

Despite being down 4-2 late in the second period and having a third period goal over turned, Calgary battled back. The Flames managed to tie up the game with just three minute left, but their hard work was swept away just moments later.

Stars defenceman Jamie Oleksiak scored a late winner off a perfect pass from Corey Perry with 40 seconds left in the game to seal the deal.

Calgary has not won a Game Two of a playoff series since its last big cup run in 2004. It’s a tight turnaround now for both clubs to get ready for Friday’s matchup, but the Flames may be without a key piece of their lineup.

Star forward Matthew Tkachuk left Thursday night's game on three occasions after suffering a stick to the groin early on from Jamie Benn and then a hard hit from Oleksiak late in the game.

Flame coach Geoff Ward wouldn’t comment on Tkachuk’s status availability for the next game, but his teammates are optimistic.

"Chucky is a warrior and he battles hard for us game in and game out," said Flames forward Sam Bennett, who scored the tying goal, tallied five shots and seven hits in Thursday’s game.

"We’ll see what’s up with him, but he’s a tough kid and he brings a lot to our team so it was unfortunate he had to leave there."

The Flames will take on the Stars Friday at 8:30 p.m. inside the bubble of Rogers Place in Edmonton for Game 3 of their first round series.