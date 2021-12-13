Flames' next 3 games postponed after 6 players, 1 staff member enter NHL's COVID-19 protocol

The National Hockey League has postponed the Calgary Flames' next three games after six of the team's players and one staff member entered the league's COVID-19 protocol

The league confirms all seven members of the team entered the protocol within the same 24-hour window.

According to the team, all of its training facilities have been closed.

The Flames next three games have been postponed including:

Monday night against the Blackhawks in Chicago;

Tuesday night against the Predators in Nashville; and,

Thursday night's home tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

League officials have yet to announce new dates for the affected games.

The NHL is currently reviewing and revising the Flames' upcoming regular season schedule and additional game postponements are possible.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.