Flames not singing the Blues despite three-game losing streak

We’re only seven games into the NHL season and the Flames 2-4-1 start is not sitting well with the fan base.

Nazem Kadri has just one assist and is a team-high minus eight to start the year, which doesn’t really match his $7 million salary.

Kadri says he isn’t ready to hit the panic button.

“Yeah just continue to do the same things,” the veteran forward said.

“I mean I feel like that’s been my game for the last three or four games at least. I’m getting lots of opportunities and lots of looks and when they come they’re going to come.”

“I’ve been through a lot of (slumps) in my career and I know how to get out of it, it’s just a matter of time.”

NEED MORE FROM HUBERDEAU

Jonathan Huberdeau has just four assists on the season and is right behind Kadri at minus-seven. Fans are still waiting for him to live up to his $10.5 million dollar salary.

Huberdeau admits he has to play better, but it’s not just about one player.

“I think that’s when you’re going to win games, you know, when you play as a team,” he said.

"It’s not about one line, it’s going to be the whole team contributing to the success. We’ve got a long way to go but I think we’ve got a great group in here. We’ll figure it out and we’ve just got to do it together.”

SOLOVYOV CALLED UP

If you’re looking for a positive story about the Flames, look no further than defenceman Ilya Solovyov. The seventh-round pick from the 2020 NHL draft has been recalled from the Wranglers and will make his NHL debut on Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues.

Solovyov says he found out about the call-up on Wednesday.

“I was super excited and my family is excited too. It’s a moment that each player waits like a long time for so today is a big day for me,” he said.

“The first one to know was my wife because I come home and said it and she waited like five seconds and can’t believe it’s happened. She’s stayed with me here two years and we waited a lot and today is a big day not just for me, it’s a big day for my family.”

A WELL-DESERVED CALL-UP

Solovyov is a popular member of the Wranglers and will bring some much-needed energy to the big club.

Flames head coach Ryan Huska says the 23 year old is ready for the opportunity.

"What I like is he’s kind of worked his game over the last number of years to the point where he’s a legitimate defenceman now that’s a bigger guy that’s harder to play against and he’s a strong man,” Huska said.

“The best thing about him is how his teammates talk about him. Even seeing him in the dressing room this morning, I mean you love to see the smile on his face, so it‘s a special night for him.”

"I'm super excited."



Ilya Solovyov sounds off on being called up and on potentially making his NHL debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/yW05Q9Q1oF — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 26, 2023

Adam Ruzicka, who took a hit from behind on Tuesday night against the Rangers was on the ice briefly on Thursday morning, but Huska ruled him out for the Blues game. Huska says he’s day to day with a shoulder injury.

It looks like A.J. Greer will return to the lineup while defenceman Jordan Osterle will take a seat in the press box.