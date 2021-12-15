Flames place 7 more players, 3 coaches and 7 staff members in COVID-19 protocol

Nearly the entire Calgary Flames roster is now in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol after the team announced an additional 17 entries have been added to the growing list.

On Wednesday morning, the team confirmed that an additional seven players, three coaches and seven support staff members have entered the league's protocol.

The new additions include:

Rasmus Andersson;

Byron Froese;

Johnny Gaudreau;

Erik Gudbranson;

Trevor Lewis;

Jacob Markstrom;

Tyler Pitlick;

Head coach Darryl Sutter;

Associate coach Kirk Muller; and,

Assistant coach Ryan Huska.

As of Wednesday, a total of 16 Flames' players, three coaches and eight support staff members were in the protocol.

The team has closed its training facility and the league has postponed three of the team's games, including road games in Chicago and Nashville that were scheduled for earlier this week and Thursday night's home tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The league continues to monitor the situation and will postpone additional games if deemed necessary.