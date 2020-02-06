CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames will be without their all-star defenceman and captain for at least a week after the team placed Mark Giordano on injured reserve

Giordano was injured during Tuesday night's game against the Sharks. Team officials confirm he suffered a hamstring injury and will not require surgery.

"We've got good news," said GM Brad Treliving. "We dodged a bullet."

According to the team. Giordano is considered week-to-week and is expected to return this season.

The Flames have recalled defenceman Brandon Davidson from the Stockton Heat.

