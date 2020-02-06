Flames place Giordano on injured reserve, defenceman considered week-to-week
Mark Giordano leaves the ice after suffering a hamstring injury during Tuesday night's game against the Sharks
CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames will be without their all-star defenceman and captain for at least a week after the team placed Mark Giordano on injured reserve
Giordano was injured during Tuesday night's game against the Sharks. Team officials confirm he suffered a hamstring injury and will not require surgery.
"We've got good news," said GM Brad Treliving. "We dodged a bullet."
According to the team. Giordano is considered week-to-week and is expected to return this season.
The Flames have recalled defenceman Brandon Davidson from the Stockton Heat.
