Flames prospect Zayne Parekh added to Canada's world junior selection camp roster

Calgary Flames prospect Zayne Parekh has been added to Team Canada’s National Junior Team selection camp after missing the initial cut.

TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported that Parekh will replace Kamloops Blazers' defenceman Harrison Brunicke, who was not medically cleared to participate.

Parekh has since been added to Team Canada’s official camp roster.

Brunicke, a Pittsburgh Penguins prospect hailing from Calgary, is currently out of the Blazers’ lineup due to an upper-body injury. He has not played in a game since mid-November.

Team Canada announced its camp roster on Monday, with Parekh being left off the list.

Parekh, the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is a member of the Ontario Hockey League’s Saginaw Spirit.

The 18-year-old defender has eight goals and 22 assists through 23 games this season.

Parekh will compete with nine other defenders for a spot on the 2024-25 national junior team.

The 2025 World Junior Championship will begin in Ottawa on Dec. 26.