CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Oliver Kylington to a one-year, two-way contract worth just under $800,000

Kylington played 48 games with the club last season with two goals and five assists. He also played three games with the Flame's AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat, tallying three assists.

He was the Flames' last remaining restricted free agent for the offseason. The contract is worth $787,000.

With this signing, the Flames have ten defencemen on their roaster

The Stockholm, Sweden native was drafted 60th overall in the 2015 entry draft by the Calgary Flames and has five goals and 10 assists in 87 total NHL games.