Flames' Sean Monahan to undergo season-ending hip surgery

Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight, right, looks on as Calgary Flames' Sean Monahan scores during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 (The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh). Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight, right, looks on as Calgary Flames' Sean Monahan scores during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 (The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh).

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina