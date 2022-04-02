Flames' Sean Monahan to undergo season-ending hip surgery

Calgary Flames centre Sean Monahan's season is over.

Monahan will undergo season-ending surgery on his right hip, the Flames said Saturday.

The 27-year-old from Brampton, Ont., has eight goals and 15 assists in 65 games this season.

Monahan was scratched in a March 25 game against the Arizona Coyotes.

“Sean is one that plays through a lot of stuff without telling a lot of people,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said Saturday.

“This guy plays through a lot of things. For people to question him, I think is wrong.”

“Most people out there couldn't play through a third of what he has and he keeps it to himself.”

The sixth-overall pick by the Flames in the 2013 entry draft, Monahan has played all nine of his NHL seasons in Calgary.

Monahan posted a career-high 34 goals and 48 assists in 2018-19, but he's been hampered by wrist and hip injuries requiring surgery since then.

He had surgery on his left hip last year.

“He's battled some things and it's unfortunate,” Treliving said Saturday before a game at night against the St. Louis Blues.

“The good news here is he's got a lot of time to get this addressed.

“He had his other hip, his left hip, done last year and it feels great. He's doing wonderful with it.”

Monahan is in the second-last year of a contract that counts $6.375 million against the salary cap.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2022.