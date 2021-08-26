Advertisement
Flames sign Dube to 3-year contract
Calgary Flame Dillon Dube found something that's tougher than trying to score goals in the NHL: putting in eight hours at his dad's cheese shop in northeast Calgary, where he recently picked up a shift while the Flames continue to wait out the pandemic.
CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames announced Thursday that they've signed forward Dillon Dube to a three-year contract with an annual average salary of $2.3 million per year.
Over the past two seasons with the Flames, Dube amassed 18 goals and 25 assists over 121 NHL games.
Dube was drafted in the second round in 2016 from the Kelowna Rockets. He spent 56 games with the Stockton Heat of the AHL prior to joining the Flames, scoring 19 goals and 37 assists.
He also was the captain of the Canadian team that won gold at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Buffalo in 2018.