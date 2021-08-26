CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames announced Thursday that they've signed forward Dillon Dube to a three-year contract with an annual average salary of $2.3 million per year.

Over the past two seasons with the Flames, Dube amassed 18 goals and 25 assists over 121 NHL games.

Dube was drafted in the second round in 2016 from the Kelowna Rockets. He spent 56 games with the Stockton Heat of the AHL prior to joining the Flames, scoring 19 goals and 37 assists.

He also was the captain of the Canadian team that won gold at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Buffalo in 2018.