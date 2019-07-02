

CTV News Calgary





It was free agent frenzy in the NHL on Monday with a number of teams making some significant moves, including here in Calgary where the Flames beefed up their roster of goalies.

Cam Talbot inked a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Flames.

The 31-year-old most recently played with the Philadelphia Flyers and before that the Edmonton Oilers.

Talbot will join David Rittich, who is currently positioned to be the starting goalie next season.

Flames general manager Brad Treliving also signed Byron Froese and Brandon Davis to a one-year, two-way deal each worth $700,000.

Both players will likely fill roster spots on the Stockton Heat next season.