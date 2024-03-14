CALGARY
Calgary

    • Flames sign prospect Hunter Brzustewicz to entry-level deal

    The Calgary Flames have signed Hunter Brzustewicz to an entry-level contract. (Source: Kitchener Rangers)
    

    The Calgary Flames have signed prospect Hunter Brzustewicz to an entry-level contract.

    The Flames acquired the 19-year-old defenceman in January, in a trade that sent Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks.

    The team announced the three-year, entry-level deal carrying an AAV of $950,000 on Thursday morning.

    Brzustewicz, hailing from Rochester, Mich., has 12 goals and 73 assists for 85 points through 62 games with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

    He’s tied for ninth for overall points among OHL skaters while leading the league in assists.

    “Hunter is a player that we coveted in his draft year and is having another outstanding season in Kitchener again this year,” said Flames general manager Craig Conroy.

    “He moves well and sees the ice with great vision and hockey sense. As a right-shot defenceman, Hunter provides us with a highly regarded skill set.”

    Brzustewicz was originally drafted in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Canucks.

