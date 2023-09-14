Flames tournament raises $327K for charity as Lanny Legend makes an ace

The Flames held their charity golf classic Wednesday just before the start of their pre-season.

But it was a beloved former Flame who made a show of it.

Flames alumni Lanny McDonald and his ubiquitous mustache got a hole-in-one.

It came on the 12th hole, when McDonald knocked in a seven-iron from 172 yards.

McDonald is a 70-year-old, Stanley Cup champion who's been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Is there anything Lanny can't do?

A HOLE IN ONE!



Lanny truly is the man, the myth, the legend 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ae9z0hrE1W — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 13, 2023

"Lanny truly is the man, the myth, the legend," the Flames tweeted on social media.

The event raised $327,000 for the Flames Foundation.

Our 42nd annual #Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic was a massive success! With over 400 golfers hitting the links in this year's event, $327,000 was raised for the @FlamesFdn! pic.twitter.com/nsa22d22LS — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 14, 2023

"First of all, to make such a difference through the Flames Foundation, raising monies for different, less fortunate organizations – we're proud to be a part of it – and we're having a blast," McDonald said.

"Mind you, you always have a blast when you make a few birdies."