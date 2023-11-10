CALGARY
Calgary

    • Flames wear Vernon jerseys in pre-game skate ahead of Stanley Cup-winning goalie's Monday Hall of Fame induction

    It's always a big night when the Calgary Flames play the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Friday night's game brought an extra buzz for Flames fans.

    That's because Mike Vernon is being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame Monday, which prompted all the Flames to wear Vernon's #30 jersey during their pre-game skate.

    Vernon will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame Monday along with Henrik Lundqvist, Tom Barrasso, Caroline Ouellette and Pierre Turgeon. Ken Hitchcock and the late Pierre Lacroix will be inducted as builders.

    Vernon won the Stanley Cup with the Flames in 1989 and then added a second with the Detroit Red Wings in 1997, along with the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. 

    At the time of his retirement, the 60-year-old sat seventh all-time in NHL regular-season wins (385), fourth among goalies in playoff appearances (138) and fifth in playoff victories (77). 

    "I never even dreamed of this or thought of it, really, until that call came," Vernon said. "You see the odd article and things like that, but it just is what it is.

    "Just take it in stride." 

    At 5'8", Vernon is one of the shortest goalies ever inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Interestingly, the Flames just recalled two-time AHL goalie of the year and last season's MVP Dustin Wolf, who at six feet is considered small for a goalie in the NHL in 2023.

    With files from The Canadian Press

