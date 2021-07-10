CALGARY -- One of the largest Stampede breakfasts in the city of Calgary had a different feel this year in order to keep people healthy and safe from COVID-19 infection.

For the past 60 years, Cadillac Fairview (CF) Chinook Centre has held a Stampede breakfast to help kick-off Calgary's Western heritage festival and organizers would not miss out on holding the event for 2021.

However, with health recommendations still in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials opted for a different method of delivering the delicious, fluffy delights to hungry Calgarians.

This time, guests are able to pick up take-home pancake kits in a drive-thru format. While they wait, they can enjoy the spirit of Stampede through a live country music performance in the shopping centre's east parking lot.

CF says that while Chinook's breakfast is drive-thru only, the event at Market Mall is expected to be in-person.

Lineups at that breakfast will be physically distanced and clearly marked. In addition to the music and food, organizers say families will be able to have their photo taken in Stampede-style.

Market Mall's breakfast runs from 9 a.m. to noon on July 13.