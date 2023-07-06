Flash flooding in northwest as severe storm warning issued for Calgary

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Calgary at 5:59 p.m.

It's located over northwest Calgary and is nearly stationary, the website said.

Hail, lightning and heavy rain have been reported throughout the city.

Flash flooding has been reported on social media in northwest Calgary.

Left to run errands at the best time. Made it halfway before turning around. Literally poured water out of my shoes when I got home and I was completely soaked. #yyc #abstorm #calgary pic.twitter.com/iA7txlSLcL — Sami Parker (they/them) (@parkerthepeople) July 7, 2023

This is a developing storey that will be updated.