Wondering what’s happening in Calgary this weekend? Here’s a list of local events taking place in and around the city…

Festival of Crafts Christmas Market

One of Canada’s largest holiday handcrafted shopping events, the Festival of Crafts Christmas Market goes Nov. 7 to 10 at the BMO Centre at Stampede Park.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

More than 250 talented artists, artisans, and designers will showcase their works and interact with shoppers, making the event a truly unique experience.

Tickets are $7 for adults and free for ages 17 and under.

More information is available online.

Adult Recreational Choirs ChristmasFest and AGM

Get into the spirit of the holidays with the ARC ChristmasFest on Nov. 10 at the Performing Arts Youth Centre (1371 Hastings Cresc. S.E.).

ChristmasFest runs from 2:30 to 5 p.m., with doors open at 2:15 p.m.

The family-friendly event will follow the ARC annual general meeting, which starts at 1 p.m.

Light snacks and a signature mocktail are included.

Tickets are $20 and admission is free for those under age 10.

Tickets and more information can be found online.

Overcoming Loneliness: A Conversation with Dr. David Swann

The Campus Ministry’s annual fundraising dinner is back in a new form on Nov. 9.

Dr. David Swann will speak on loneliness, the impacts it has on people and how we can help to combat social isolation that is occurring around us every single day.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Parkdale United Church and tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for children 12-and-under.

This is a fundraiser for the United Church's official campus ministry in Calgary.

Stamps vs. Blue Bombers in West Semi-Final

The Calgary Stampeders take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL Western Semi-Final on Sunday at McMahon Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and fans are encouraged to dress warm for the game as the temperature is forecast to be well below freezing, approaching -13 C.

Brazil Fest

Aimed at promoting Brazilian culture and heritage, Brazil Fest goes Sunday, Nov. 10 from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Chinese Cultural Centre (197 1st St. S.W.).

Along with live Brazilian music, there will be dancing, food and capoeira demonstrations.

Fleetwood Mac at the Scotiabank Saddledome

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Fleetwood Mac is performing in Calgary on Nov. 10 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Fleetwood Mac has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the world's best-selling bands.

The show was originally scheduled for November 2018 and was re-scheduled again in April.

Tickets are available online.

John Cleese at the Jack Singer Concert Hall

Spend an evening with legendary comedic actor John Cleese, best known for his roles in Monty Python’s Flying Circus, Fawlty Towers and A Fish Called Wanda.

The performance goes Sunday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Dubbed “The World’s Funniest Man,” Cleese will share his humorous insights on the world and politics and his life.

Tickets are available online.