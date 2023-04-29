Flight delays ground Shazam! star Zach Levi from Calgary Expo appearance

Some airline is going to have some explaining to do to a lot of Shazam! fans attending the Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo this weekend.

That's because Zachary Levi, the star of the DC Comic film franchise, was forced to cancel his appearance this weekend due to a delayed flight.

Levi didn't identify the airline, but did post a video apology on social media to everyone in Calgary who was planning to come see him.

"Calgary," he said. "All my Calgarians.

"I am so sorry to inform you that I will not be able to make it to the convention this weekend.

"I was at the airport!" Levi added. "I was at the gate - and then they pushed the flight so much that I couldn't make my connecting flight and I couldn’t make it to you guys

"And I am so sorry – I wish I could be there with you, but I simply cannot."

GUEST UPDATE: Due to a missed connection, Zachary Levi is no longer able to attend CALGARY EXPO. He tried his hardest and sent us a video. Those with Photo Ops/Autographs will be contacted.

"Please know that I'm with you in spirit, I'm sending you so much love – I hope I get back as soon as humanly possible.

"Thank you for all the love you guys have been showing me – for my entire career," he said. "And I really hope we can close that circle of love when I get to Calgary next and get to see all of your beautiful faces."

The Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo continues through Sunday at Stampede Park.