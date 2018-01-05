While the huge winter storm that some Canadian experts called a ‘weather bomb’ won’t land anywhere near Calgary, it has severely impacted the schedules of airlines flying in and out of our airport.

Passengers at Calgary International Airport are advised to keep a close eye on delays and cancellations on Friday as the storm has already cancelled nearly 5,500 flights in the United States on Thursday.

Another 1,200 have been cancelled on Friday.

The conditions are better at Calgary International Airport, with only a handful of flights being affected because of the weather.

Just three flights that were supposed to arrive on Friday morning were cancelled; all of them WestJet flights from Toronto, Halifax and New York.

But that situation could change as the day progresses.

As for passengers in Toronto, some have been forced to sleep in the airport to pass the time until a new flight is announced while others have been told that it could be days before a replacement flight comes up.

Anyone who is planning to fly to the east is being told to check the status of the flight with the airline and on the YYC website.

The storm has caused a major disruption in the Maritimes, knocking out power to more than 16,000 customers. Travel is also expected to be delayed all around the region.

Quebec and Ontario are also dealing with poor weather conditions as cold weather alerts have been called in many areas.