Flipped semi closes southbound ramp from Sarcee Trail to 16th Avenue N.W.
Published Monday, February 22, 2021 2:13PM MST Last Updated Monday, February 22, 2021 3:50PM MST
A semi flipped onto its side while taking the Sarcee Trail exit onto 16th Avenue N.W.
CALGARY -- The southbound ramp from Sarcee Trail onto westbound 16th Avenue N.W. is expected to be closed for several hours Monday afternoon after a semi flipped onto its side.
The crash happened just after noon. A dog belonging to the semi driver was not hurt.
Drivers are cautioned to avoid the area if possible.