People in the Banff area are being advised to use caution around riverbanks after a flood watch was issued for the town on Tuesday.

A flood watch is in effect for the Bow River upstream of Banff and includes the townsite.

A high streamflow advisory has also been issued for the Bow River upstream of Cochrane to the Town of Banff.

Officials say rain and snow at higher elevations combined with higher than average water levels may cause some flooding in low-lying areas over the next few days.

Widespread flooding is not likely and water levels in the river near Banff are expected to peak by about midnight on Wednesday.

Trails in the Town of Banff are still open but people are being advised to take care around riverbanks.

Officials are monitoring the situation and will provide updates on the Town of Banff’s website.

