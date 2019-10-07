CALGARY — Alberta Health Services' annual flu clinics will begin across Alberta the week of Oct. 21.

Free vaccines will be offered to all Albertans six months of age and older at the clinics, which will be open on select days until March 2020.

There will be four clinics available in Calgary, including:

Richmond Road Diagnostic and Treatment Centre (1820 Richmond Road S.W.)

Brentwood Village Mall (3630 Brentwood Road N.W.)

Northgate Mall (495 36 th Street N.E.)

Street N.E.) South Calgary Health Centre (31 Sunpark Plaza S.E)

Flu clinics in surrounding communities include:

Chestermere Community Health Centre (288 Kinniburgh Blvd.)

Airdrie Town and Country Centre (275 Jensen Drive N.E.)

Cochrane Community Health Centre (60 Grande Blvd.)

Foothills Centennial Centre (204 Community Way, Okotoks)

Oilfields General Hospital (717 Government Road, Black Diamond)

Some pharmacies and doctor’s offices in Alberta will also be offering flu shots this season.