Flu, RSV or COVID-19? Alberta's online health tool can provide next steps

A tool that was used during the pandemic to assess whether or not symptoms were related to COVID-19 has been updated to cover other respiratory illnesses in Alberta.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says its online tool now offers helpful health advice and guidance in connection with influenza, RSV, rhinovirus and other illnesses that cause the common cold as well as COVID-19.

Officials say the tool will help Albertans determine whether or not they need to seek additional help. As before, it will also direct individuals toward where they can acquire formal testing for COVID-19.

"This tool is an example of the steps that AHS is taking to ensure that the guidance we provide to adults and parents is reflecting the current reality of the mix of viruses this respiratory illness season," said Dr. Kristin Klein, AHS medical officer of health, in a release.

AHS says the goal of the tool is to better direct families who are looking for "tangible advice" about their symptoms or those of their loved ones.

"The tool will help guide individuals to the best care options for their symptoms, including self-care at home, or seeking care at a walk-in clinic, family physician, or pharmacy for mild to moderate symptoms," officials said.

"As always, those with severe symptoms will be recommended to seek care at an urgent care centre, or an emergency department."

Aside from the tool, AHS says the best method to protect yourself from respiratory illness is to acquire immunization (for influenza and COVID-19), wash your hands frequently and properly and stay home and away from others when you feel sick.

AHS says the previous version of the tool was accessed more than 15 million times.