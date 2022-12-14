Flu, RSV or COVID-19? Alberta's online health tool can provide next steps

Signs direct patients at the University of Calgary Medical Clinics in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Signs direct patients at the University of Calgary Medical Clinics in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

  • Man, 45, facing charge in hit-and-run that killed Ukrainian girl in Montreal

    The man arrested in the hit-and-run death of a Ukrainian refugee appeared in a Montreal courthouse Wednesday on a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death. The victim, a seven-year-old Ukrainian girl named Maria, was walking near her school in the Ville-Marie borough Tuesday morning when she was struck by a vehicle.

    Girl struck in hit-and-run

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina