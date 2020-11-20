CALGARY -- Short articles are boring articles; boring articles leave little room for surprise. Wind today should sustain from the southwest around 20 km/h this afternoon, which means warm, dry air will cycle in. That should not only bring us to the positives, but in tandem with a largely sunny day, we are likely dealing in persistent warmth and climbing overnight temperatures.

Tomorrow and Sunday, a ridge of high pressure billows in and keeps conditions stable for days thereafter. With a seasonal normal of 3 C, just about any positive temperature will do. Note the start of next week, as well – things are looking up for Calgary for a few days!

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: partial cloud, low -7 C

Tomorrow:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: partial cloud, low -6 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: partial cloud, low -6 C

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: partial cloud, low -5 C

Tuesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C

Almut got a great shot of the cool weather rolling in Wednesday. Thanks, Almut!

You can submit your weather photos here.