Flurries, possible freezing rain in Calgary Tuesday evening

It’s still there. Barely. But the possibility of freezing rain has not been completely dismissed yet.

Late this evening, our temperature will likely have fallen away far enough to present flurries, instead of anything else – all the same, there’s potential for that layer to sit a little closer to the freezing mark and drop freezing rain, especially in central Alberta. Portions of the QE2 south from Edmonton may also be recipients.

This low’s strengthening overnight will generate plenty of warmth along the southern foothills, with some strong gust potential – maybe even a wind warning or two cropping up.

The total projected precipitation, regardless, remains a rather small number. This holds true tomorrow, as well, as a large low slates to roll free of northern Alberta before swinging like a pendulum into southern Saskatchewan, then returning northward near Thompson, Man. The warm front from this setup will get to us early in the day, but the cold front in the afternoon will have the last word and push our temperature away from a positive high by the early afternoon. This, too, could generate flurries for southern Alberta, though snowfall totals aren’t expected to amount to much.

Believe it or not, we may also catch the rare phenomenon of thundersnow at some points along that cold front's passage! Conditions look good, but time will tell…

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Partly cloudy, chance for late-day flurries, freezing rain

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: chance of flurries, low -4 C

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy, pm gusts (50 km/h), another chance of flurries

Daytime high: 2 C – downtrending

Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Jim snapped a beauty from Nose Hill for us:

