CALGARY -- Fog advisories issued for a swath of southern Alberta, running from Airdrie to the U.S. border, have now been lifted.

Environment Canada issued the advisories for:

  • Calgary
  • Airdrie Cochrane Olds
  • Okotoks, High River, Claresholm
  • Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan
  • Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath,
  • Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Waterton Lakes National Park
  • Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River

A thick layer of fog blanketed much of Calgary and the southern portion of the province early Monday. The advisories were lifted just after 10 a.m.