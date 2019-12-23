CALGARY -- Fog advisories issued for a swath of southern Alberta, running from Airdrie to the U.S. border, have now been lifted.

Environment Canada issued the advisories for:

Calgary

Airdrie Cochrane Olds

Okotoks, High River, Claresholm

Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan

Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath,

Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Waterton Lakes National Park

Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River

A thick layer of fog blanketed much of Calgary and the southern portion of the province early Monday. The advisories were lifted just after 10 a.m.