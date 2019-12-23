Fog advisories lifted across southern Alberta
Published Monday, December 23, 2019 9:15AM MST Last Updated Monday, December 23, 2019 10:49AM MST
Environment Canada issued fog advisories for parts of southern Alberta from Airdrie to the U.S. border.
CALGARY -- Fog advisories issued for a swath of southern Alberta, running from Airdrie to the U.S. border, have now been lifted.
Environment Canada issued the advisories for:
- Calgary
- Airdrie Cochrane Olds
- Okotoks, High River, Claresholm
- Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan
- Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath,
- Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Waterton Lakes National Park
- Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River
A thick layer of fog blanketed much of Calgary and the southern portion of the province early Monday. The advisories were lifted just after 10 a.m.