Fog advisory issued for Calgary and southwest Alberta; semi on fire on Highway 1
A fog advisory was issued for Calgary early Saturday morning.
The advisory, posted on Environment Canada's website at 4:29 a.m., advised that "near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring."
It said the fog will dissipate late Saturday morning, advising that "travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility."
Meanwhile, westbound Highway 1 at Bear Hill Road, east of Morley, a semi was on fire early Saturday morning, blocking one lane.
Traffic is being disrupted. Motorists are advised to "expect full stoppages as crews work to extinguish the fire."
Fog advisories were in effect for areas in the southwest of the province Saturday.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.