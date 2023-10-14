Fog advisory issued for Calgary and southwest Alberta; semi on fire on Highway 1

A fog advisory was issued for Calgary early Saturday morning.

The advisory, posted on Environment Canada's website at 4:29 a.m., advised that "near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring."

It said the fog will dissipate late Saturday morning, advising that "travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility."

Meanwhile, westbound Highway 1 at Bear Hill Road, east of Morley, a semi was on fire early Saturday morning, blocking one lane.

Traffic is being disrupted. Motorists are advised to "expect full stoppages as crews work to extinguish the fire."

WB Hwy1 at Bear Hill Rd, east of Morley - semi on fire blocking one lane. Emergency crews on scene. Expect full stoppages as crews work to extinguish the fire. (5:15am) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 14, 2023

Fog advisories were in effect for areas in the southwest of the province Saturday.

ECCC Fog advisory in effect for areas in the southwest of the province. For location details visit: https://t.co/boJlqBJNnv… (4:36am) #ABRoads #ABStorm pic.twitter.com/8zWxzZtKw0 — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 14, 2023

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.