Fog blankets southern Alberta, drivers face low visibility and slick roads

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued fog advisories for areas throughout southern Alberta and the fog is expected to hinder driving conditions into Tuesday.

Dense fog reduced visibility to nearly zero in some sections of the province and freezing drizzle created slippery road conditions, said the agency in its advisories.

As of Monday morning, advisories were in place for the following areas:

City of Calgary;

Airdrie – Cochrane – Olds - Sundre;

Okotoks - High River - Claresholm;

Brooks – Strathmore – Vulcan;

Cardston – Fort Macleod – Magrath;

Drumheller – Three Hills;

Cypress Hills Provincial Park;

Hanna – Coronation – Oyen;

Lethbridge – Taber – Milk River;

Medicine Hat – Bow Island – Suffield; and

Red Deer – Ponoka – Innisfail – Stettler

The visibility in Calgary as of 7 a.m. was approximately 200 metres, according to CTV News Calgary weather specialist Ryan Harding reported

While the fog may lift throughout Monday in some areas, it will likely return overnight.

For up-to-date information on weather warnings and advisories in the province visit Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.