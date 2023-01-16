Fog blankets southern Alberta, drivers face low visibility and slick roads

Drivers in Calgary encountered heavy fog late Sunday and into Monday morning. Environment and Climate Change Canada says dense fog will likely continue throughout the day. Drivers in Calgary encountered heavy fog late Sunday and into Monday morning. Environment and Climate Change Canada says dense fog will likely continue throughout the day.

