Foggy start to the week for central Alberta, but a warm week ahead

Much of central Alberta woke up Monday to poor visibility due to fog – prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to issue a widespread fog advisory.

Fog is common in the transitional seasons with shorter days and longer nights.

Between sunset and sunrise the earth releases some of the heat is stored throughout the day. This outgoing longwave radiation cools the air just above the surface.

With the right ingredients – including light-to-no wind, plus some moisture in the air – that area just above the surface can cool to the dew point temperature (in other words that air will reach saturation) and fog will form.

This type of fog will mix out with some incoming radiation (from the sun) and/or a stronger wind – with the edges starting to show improvements first.

Calgary is expected a mild week with daytime highs above the seasonal 5C.

There is a slight chance of some light and mixed precipitation on Tuesday, but otherwise the week should bring a lot of sunshine – making this a great time to channel your inner Clark Griswold!

For the latest weather advisories from ECCC click here. Drive BC highway conditions can be found here, and click here for the latest on Alberta Roads from 511 Alberta.