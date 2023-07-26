Folk fest to provide economic boost to city economy

The Calgary economy will get a bump from the folk festival, which kicks off Thursday.

Local musician Carter Felker will be performing, along with many more musical acts, including American icon Emmylou Harris and country legend Tanya Tucker.

Seventy artists from over a dozen countries will perform on nine stages.

There's also an interactive family area, a craft market, beer garden and food vendors.

Crews are busy setting up the mainstage and other features to get ready for a busy weekend.

That Folk Fest feeling is coming — join us from July 27-30 on Prince’s Island Park for the Calgary Folk Music Festival, powered by ATB. 🐦✨



Advance tickets on sale now! https://t.co/Yn58MCa1O4



🎶: @aquakultre - Africvillean Funk (feat. Trobiz) pic.twitter.com/nan1qFKBVQ — Calgary Folk Music Festival (@calgaryfolkfest) July 19, 2023

The 50-50 raffle is open and the schedule has been released.

You can find both and buy tickets at CalgaryFolkFest.com.

Gates open Thursday at 4 p.m., with a lineup that includes Digable Planets at 7:45 p.m. and Emmylou Harris at 9:10 p.m.