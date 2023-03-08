Food bank feeling the pinch as grocery prices soar

The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on groceries have remained low.

The CEOs and presidents of Loblaw Cos. Ltd., Metro Inc. and Empire Co. Ltd. -- which operates chains including Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo -- appeared Wednesday in front of a parliamentary committee studying inflated grocery prices.

It is "false" to suggest that grocers are responsible for high food prices, the trio of corporate executives told members of Parliament, saying food inflation is due to global forces beyond their control.

Grocery prices were up 11.4 per cent in January compared to a year ago, nearly double the overall Canadian rate of inflation of 5.9 per cent.

In Alberta, that number was 10.4 percent compared with 2022 and nearly 17 percent compared to two years ago.

DEMAND SURGE AT FOOD BANK

The Calgary Food Bank says it’s seen an impact on the number of donations it receives, as prices soar.

“We used to see after December, from January onwards, it would start to tail off,” said interim president Michael Pasma.

“We don’t see that anymore, it's just consistent straight across.”

Calgary Food Bank sign. (file)

Pasma says year over year, February donations were down. As for demand, higher groceries prices is contributing to people not affording groceries, and in turn, Pasma says more people are seeking out the food bank.

“As a community what are we doing to prevent hunger,” said Pasma.

Pasma says the food bank is focused on donations that people use for their everyday needs.

“Things like peanut butter, canned vegetables and those other staples that people use to make their everyday meals,” he said.

Pasma adds that donations of food and money are always greatly appreciated, but some can offer their time.

“We want to always emphasize that people may not be able to give food, there’s other ways to contribute,” he said.

“You can contribute obviously funds, but [also you can contribute] time," he said. "Maybe somebody who can’t give as much of food or funds, can they come here and give us a couple hours?”

With Files from the Canadian Press