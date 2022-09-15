Food insecurity in Alberta is 'alarming' as costs increase, officials say

As food banks across Alberta are stretching to help those in need, a new donation campaign is set to begin.

The initiative, which is a partnership between the Alberta Motor Association (AMA) and Food Banks Alberta (FBA), is scheduled to begin on Friday.

All of the proceeds of Calgary's food drive will benefit the Veterans Food Bank of Calgary.

Officials say it comes as Alberta is facing "record demand" on its food banks as a result of Canada's economic situation.

The AMA says there is an average of 116,396 visitors recorded each month and 38 per cent of them are Alberta children.

"We saw the urgent need across the province – especially in rural areas – and reached out to Food Banks Alberta to see how we could help," said Jane Flower, vice-president of corporate purpose with the AMA in a release.

"Nobody should have to choose between putting food on the table or keeping a roof over their family's head."

Challenges posed by utility costs, inflation and prices on essential goods are making the problem even worse, especially in Alberta.

"Alberta has the highest rate of food insecurity in the country," said FBA CEO Arianna Scott.

"Donations don't go as far as they used to. But with enough community support, we can make a real and powerful difference for our friends and neighbours."

Donations can be dropped off at the Forest Lawn Co-op (3330 17 Ave. S.E.) or Creekside Co-op (12000 Symons Valley Rd.) between Sept. 16 and 30.