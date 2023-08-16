'Food plays such an important role': Calgary mall partners with charity to feed hungry children

Children play at the new interactive installation at Southcentre Mall featuring Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids. Children play at the new interactive installation at Southcentre Mall featuring Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina