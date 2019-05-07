The city and Alberta Health Services are holding a food truck inspection blitz this week to ensure that the mobile kitchens are safe and ready for a busy festival season.

The three-day event is meant to streamline the inspection process for food truck operators.

“We have a really short season, festival season here in Calgary, so what we do is have a multi-day blitz, safety blitz, for the food trucks,” said Cliff de Jong, Acting Coordinator of the city’s Safety Response Unit.

There are currently about 90 licensed food trucks operating in the city and all require an annual safety inspection.

“They do all have to come through at some point so usually it’s about a third of all trucks each day through our multi-day blitz here so we would expect somewhere in the neighbourhood of 35, 40 something like that today so I think we’re right on pace for that,” said de Jong. “We’re looking for all of the critical safety systems to be in place so that would be related to the HVAC system for the cooking facilities, the gas, electrical, that sort of thing and then to have all of the critical fire suppression systems in place as well.”

To learn more about Calgary’s food trucks and their daily locations, click HERE.