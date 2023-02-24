Foothills County break-and-enter arrests result in discovery of many more victims

Arrests have been made and charges have been laid following a series of break-and-enters at Foothills County residences.

RCMP say at least three homes were broken into, damaged and robbed in February.

Investigation by the Mounties' southern Alberta crime reduction unit pointed to a pair of residences in Calgary and multiple RCMP detachments as well as the Calgary Police Service assisted in raids.

RCMP say property was located from the break-and-enters being investigated as well as many more.

According to RCMP, more than 100 victims have been identified.

Jewelry, electronics, personal-identity documents, tools, collectibles, break-in tools, high-end fashion items and mail were among the items recovered, RCMP say.

"The RCMP southern Alberta crime reduction unit is committed to identifying and disrupting property crime and is taking a targeted approach to prolific property crime offenders in southern Alberta," said Cpl. Cory Burton.

Matthew Grouette, 35, and James Lennie, 38, were arrested and charged with break-and-enter, possession of stolen property, possession of break-in tools and failure to comply with a release order.

Their release orders involve similar offences, RCMP say.

Both remain in custody, awaiting court appearances in Okotoks, Alta.

RCMP arrested a third individual during the raids and charges are pending against them.

Investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment directly, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, P3Tips.com or via the P3 Tips app.