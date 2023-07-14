For those who do it, storm chasing is about more than thrills
When the sky gets dark and the storms roll in, most people take cover -- just in case.
But there is a special breed of adventurers out there who do the opposite.
They head right for the eye of the storm to document that wicked weather.
Members of the Prairie Storm Chasers will tell you why they do what they do.
"I just love storm structure and what it looks like and when you have this powerful storm in front of you, there is no better feeling," Beth Allan said.
"It's a moment that nobody else is going to see and you're there to experience that moment. And you're in that moment that will never be the same again," Braydon Morisseau said.
Allan and Morriseau, along with Chris Ratzlaff, have teamed up for 12 years.
They make up half of the group's members.
"When we see something impactful, like a tornado, one of the first things we do is to report that," Allan said.
They help meteorologists learn more about how storms behave in real time.
"Those reports are super valuable for verification on our end, but they can also be valuable for when an event such as a tornado or very large hail is occurring. It can help us know what the storm is producing and help us prompt warnings," said Sarah Hoffman, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.
But it's also a risky business.
"Within the past five years, we have had fatalities in Canada and the U.S. with people seeking out severe weather to be able to post it to social media," Hoffman said.
Some were experienced storm chasers.
"We are talking about close calls, but at the same time, we're planning. ... What’s my escape route? What’s my next step? How am I going to escape this thing as it is getting closer?" Ratzlaff said.
"If severe weather happens, what would I do? Where would I go? Have a plan. Have an app ... and have your phone charged. Those sorts of basic safety things that exist for everyone on the planet, because weather everywhere is unpredictable," Allan said.
The recent EF4 tornado near Didsbury, Alta., is a reminder of Mother Nature's raw power.
