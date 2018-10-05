

CTV Calgary Staff





Ontario Premier Doug Ford is in Calgary looking for allies to join his fight against the federal carbon tax and will attend a rally hosted by the United Conservative Party on Friday evening.

Ford will join UCP Leader Jason Kenney for the Scrap the Carbon Tax rally at the BMO Centre at 5:30 p.m.

Both Ford and Kenney say a federal carbon tax does nothing for the environment and that it is an ill-advised policy and cash grab.

“The people of Ontario and Alberta are sick and tired of the tax and spend policies from this Trudeau Government. My friend, Jason Kenney and I have a united front when it comes to the worst tax ever, that’s the carbon tax,” said Ford.

Ford tweeted on Friday morning that he is here to ‘stand with Albertans who oppose the federal carbon tax’ and said it is an ‘unfair tax on families and businesses.’

I’m in Calgary today for a rally with my friend @jkenney to stand with Albertans who oppose the federal carbon tax. A tax that is designed to make everything more expensive. One by one, provincial leaders are joining the fight against this unfair tax on families and businesses. pic.twitter.com/GZ3JQPjqcd — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 5, 2018

Scott Moe from Saskatchewan and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister have joined the fray and along with Ford, are challenging the federal government’s right to impose a carbon pricing scheme for those provinces that don’t have a carbon plan in place.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians gave his government a mandate to implement a national carbon price and that is what it is going to do.

"We have decided as a government, and Canadians asked us to do this in 2015, that we are going to put a price on pollution," said Trudeau at an event in Windsor, Ont on Friday. "Pollution should not be free anywhere across this country."

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta will not support a federal carbon tax and will stay out of the federal climate plan until the Trans Mountain pipeline project is approved.

The Scrap the Carbon Tax rally is open to the public and gets underway in the Palomino Room at 5:30 p.m.