The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) has released its annual list of the makes and models most targeted by thieves in Alberta as the crime continues to grow across the province.

According to the organization, vehicle thefts are up six per cent in Alberta and the most commonly stolen vehicles are:

2006 Ford F250 SD 4WD 2006 Ford F350 SD 4WD 2007 Ford F350 SD 4WD 2004 Ford F350 SD 4WD 2005 Ford F250 SD 4WD 2004 Ford F250 SD 4WD 2003 Ford F250 SD 4WD 2000 Honda Civic coupe (hatchback) 2005 Ford F350 SD 4WD 1996 Honda Civic coupe (hatchback)

According to police, Ford trucks maintain their value and can be used by criminal as an efficient way to haul stolen goods.

Officials with the IBC say the market for illegally obtained vehicles stretches outside Canada’s borders. “There are a lot of these thefts that are tied to organized crime and so often what we see is some similarities in the types of vehicles being stolen because there is a market for them overseas,” explained Celyeste Power, IBC’s vice-president, western region.

The Calgary Police Service says the majority of vehicle thefts are crimes of opportunity and unattended vehicles that are left running in residential areas or busy parking lots are an easy mark.

