

CTV Calgary Staff





Officials with the Village of Foremost say residents can use their water again following an emergency repair to the community's water main.

On Friday evening, an emergency water alert was issued for the Village of Foremost, located approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Medicine Hat, following a critical water line break.

The restriction, that impacted roughly 600 residents, was announced on the village’s website shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Staff and volunteers completed an emergency bypass to restore water use.

Council still asks that residents conserve water while the Village's water treatment plant regains storage capacity.

Residents are encouraged to check the Foremost Alberta website for updated information.