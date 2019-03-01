

CTV Calgary Staff





As of Friday evening, the Village of Foremost, located approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Medicine Hat, is under am emergency water use restriction following a critical water line break.

The restriction, which impacts roughly 600 residents, was announced on the village’s website shortly after 7:00 p.m.

‘At the request of the village council, please limit your water consumption to emergency use only. A water line break has resulted in extra stress on the water treatment plant and it currently is unable to meet demand. crews are working hard to resolve this issue. Updates will be provided when available.’

Residents are encouraged to check the Foremost Alberta website for updated information regarding the ban.