CALGARY -- A Tuesday evening collision involving a motorcycle and a car in a southeast neighbourhood sent two people to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of 47th Street and 19th Avenue S.E. shortly before 9 p.m. after the two vehicles collided.

The impact of the collision left a significant dent in the passenger door of the sedan.

The two people on the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to hospital. The ages and gender of the patients have not been confirmed.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police continue to investigate the crash.