Forest Lawn shooting victim dies in hospital, suspect charged

CPS members arrest a suspect in Erin Woods in connection with a June14 shooting in Forest Lawn. The suspect has been charged after the victim died in hospital. CPS members arrest a suspect in Erin Woods in connection with a June14 shooting in Forest Lawn. The suspect has been charged after the victim died in hospital.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DNA analysis reveals source of Black Death

Tombstones in what's now Kyrgyzstan have revealed tantalizing details about the origins of the Black Death, the world's most devastating plague outbreak that is estimated to have killed half of Europe's population in the space of seven years during the Middle Ages.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina