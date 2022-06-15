Forest Lawn shooting victim dies in hospital, suspect charged
A Calgary man faces multiple charges after a shooting Tuesday in southeast Calgary that left one person dead.
At around 8:10 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on the 2200 block of 45 Street S.E.
There, they located an injured man who was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. On Wednesday, the man passed away.
Officers were able to locate a suspect they believed was responsible for the shooting in the Erinwoods area and took him into custody.
"We believe this was a targeted attack and a senseless act that has cost someone their life," said Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. "Thankfully, we were able to locate, arrest and charge the person believed to be responsible in less than 48 hours. While a significant portion of shootings are targeted in our city, gun violence doesn’t just impact those involved in crime. It puts our entire community at risk. "
Sam Frank Barbera, 35, faces the following charges:
- One count of aggravated assault;
- One count of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose;
- One count of unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- One count of knowingly possessing a firearm or restricted weapon;
- One count of possession of a weapon obtained by crime;
- One count of discharging a firearm with intent; and
- Two counts of failure to comply with a release order
Following a consultation with the Crown Prosecution, Barbera will face more charges relating to the death of the victim.
The shooting was the 66th of 2022 in Calgary and the 14th homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
