An assistant coach with the Hamilton Forge FC has been suspended 45 days for discriminatory comments made during a game against Calgary Cavalry FC players during a Canadian Premier League game.

Canada Soccer’s disciplinary committee announced the decision against Forge FC assistant coach Peter Reynders on Tuesday.

The comments were made during a scuffle between the two teams near the end of a spring season match in June and Reynders was found guilty of misconduct for breaching Canada Soccer’s Code of Conduct and Ethics.

Match officials didn’t hear the comments at the time, but a complaint was made to the league.

“The disciplinary committee reaffirms that there is a zero-tolerance stance against all forms of discrimination within the game,” Canada Soccer said in a release.

Forge FC are 5-1-1 and sit in first place with 16 points in CPL Fall League play while the Cavalry are currently 4-1-3 and are in second, with 15 points.

Forge FC won 1-0 over the Cavalry in CPL play Sunday and the two teams meet next on Oct. 9 at Spruce Meadows.