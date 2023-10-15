Forge FC to host Hamilton final after 2-1 win over Cavalry FC at ATCO Field

Hold that double title talk for a minute.

Cavalry FC tripped up Saturday at ATCO Field in south Calgary, losing 2-1 to Forge FC in a taut playoff match between the league's top two squads.

Forge went up one when Cavalry's Jesse Daley put it in his own net, and captain Kyle Bekker added another goal in the second half. Joe Mason scored late for Cavalry to set up an exciting finish, but Hamilton preserved the margin of victory.

The win sent Forge FC straight to the league final. The loss didn't eliminate Cavalry FC but added a detour to a possible finals rematch: Cavalry now hosts Pacific FC next Saturday afternoon at ATCO Field with the winner advancing to the Oct. 28 final in Hamilton.

The Cavalry are trying to become the first CPL franchise to win both the regular season title and the league championship – "the double."

It will be the fifth straight final for Forge FC, where they will try to claim their fourth title.

Cavalry FC dominated the ball Saturday, but the two-goal deficit was too much to overcome.

After the game, Cavalry manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr. said the team was disappointed by the first goal, but remained determined to advance to the league final.

"It’s not an elimination game," he said. "Would we want to play in the final and host it? Absolutely, that was our goal.

"(But) we didn’t get it," he added, "so we have to recalibrate and we have to adapt and overcome the scenario that’s ahead of us. I think last time we lost, we were leading 2-0 against Valour and then they score three goals…but the response that our lads had is exceptional.

What a time for Joe Mason to score his first goal of the season for @CPLCavalryFC 🐎



The lead has been reduced to 2-1 with about 10 minutes to play!#CanPL I 📺 @onesoccer pic.twitter.com/uoQngKI9HF — Canadian Premier League (@CPLsoccer) October 14, 2023

"We have to do that again," he said. "If we want to still complete our mission of winning the double, championships are won on the road it seems in this league."

Tickets for next Saturday's game go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.