CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service will provide a procession today to escort the body of an officer killed in the line of duty on New Year’s Eve.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died in the line of duty while attempting a traffic stop in Falconridge on Dec. 31, 2020.

According to police, the procession route will begin near the medical examiner’s office in the northwest. The vehicles will travel east along Bowness Road, which becomes Third Avenue N.W., which becomes Parkdale Blvd. N.W., and continue eastward along Memorial Drive before reaching the final destination of a funeral home in Forest Lawn.

The procession is scheduled to begin at noon and is set to include the Calgary Police Service's skye boat, the honour guard, and members from the CPS traffic section.

Calgarians wishing to pay their respects are encouraged to line the procession route while observing physical distancing recommendations. A livestream of the procession will also be available on the CPS YouTube channel.

The date of Harnett's memorial service has not been confirmed.

Harnett, 37, served 12 years with the CPS and is mourned by his fellow officers, his family from Ontario and his partner who is expecting the couple’s first child.

Two teens — Amir Abdulrahman, 19 and a 17-year-old who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — are charged with first-degree murder.

The 19-year-old appeared in court Monday and a bail hearing for the 17-year-old is set for Jan. 19.