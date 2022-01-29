Former business in Bowden, Alta. set on fire, RCMP says

Olds RCMP are looking to the public for information that could lead them to learn more about an incident involving a former restaurant in the central Alberta town.

Officials say police were called to respond to an abandoned building, located on 20 Avenue between 20 Street and 21 Street, which was home to a business formerly known as "Mom's Kitchen", at approximately 8 p.m. on Jan. 27.

A pedestrian witnessed a fire at the building and called 911, police say.

Investigators are calling it a case of arson.

"A door to the structure had intentionally been set on fire. The damage to the building was limited to the door," RCMP said in a release.

As a result, police are looking for anyone who might possess security footage or dash-cam video of the incident. It's believed that anyone who was in the area between 7 and 8 p.m. might have information that could help investigators.

Members of the public who can help are told to contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.