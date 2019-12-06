CALGARY -- A former member of the Calgary Police Service, who was fired because of inappropriate conduct with a young woman, has been found not guilty of an in-custody assault.

David Pizzolato was charged with assaulting a man at the Arrest Processing Unit back in 2016.

Officials say the suspect was arrested on Mar. 24, 2016 in downtown Calgary for an unspecified incident and then brought to the APU.

Once inside the facility, it was alleged the on-duty constable assaulted him.

Pizzolato was found not guilty of assault during a court hearing Friday.

The 22-year member of the CPS was dismissed from the force earlier this year when it was discovered he had sent about 100 inappropriate text messages to a young woman suffering from mental illness.

The CPS says three officers have been fired through its formal disciplinary process in the past 20 years.