Former Calgary doctor convicted of 28 sexual assaults pleads guilty to 27 more

A Calgary neurologist convicted of sexually assaulting more than two dozen patients has now pleaded guilty to more assaults.

In 2020, former doctor Keith Hoyte pleaded guilty to assaulting 28 female patients over 30 years.

Hoyte was sentenced to three years and has since been released on parole.

Police say after Hoyte was sent to jail, more victims came forward.

Thursday, he pleaded guilty to an additional 27 charges of sexual assault involving 25 women and two teens.

A sentencing hearing for Hoyte, now 74 years old, has not been set.