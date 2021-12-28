Former Calgary film director and actor Caitlyn Sponheimer debuts new short film

Former Calgarian Caitlyn Sponheimer, who went to school at St. Francis High School, has a new short film running as part of an online film series produced by 20th Digital Former Calgarian Caitlyn Sponheimer, who went to school at St. Francis High School, has a new short film running as part of an online film series produced by 20th Digital

Calgary Top Stories