    • Former Calgary fire Chief Bruce Burrell dies at 65

    Bruce Burrell, former Calgary fire Chief, died at the age of 65. (Source: @CdnFireChiefs/X) Bruce Burrell, former Calgary fire Chief, died at the age of 65. (Source: @CdnFireChiefs/X)
    Bruce Burrell, who served as the chief of the Calgary Fire Department from 2005 to 2014, has died.

    “He had a life and a passion for safety. If you look now for all the work-related issues firefighters are facing, Bruce was ahead of his time for being concerned about that and non-compromising,” Tom Samson, the former head of Calgary’s Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), said.

    Burrell hired Samson to run CEMA.

    “He did legendary things to build up the agency prior to the floods, he worked himself to the bone, he worked himself around the clock,” Samson said.

    Burrell is being remembered as a leader who always had your back.

    “He had a high standard as a boss and I loved that. Some people had different opinions but they probably weren’t used to being held to account,” Samson said.

    In 2012, the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs (CAFC) named Burrell Canada’s Full-Time Fire Chief of the Year.

    “Chief Burrell brought a degree of dedication unmatched by many to firefighter safety,” the CAFC said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

    After retiring, Burrell returned to Nova Scotia to be with family. In 2017, he was diagnosed with a terminal disease involving the scarring of the lungs.

    Samson says he stayed in touch with Burrell and spoke to him every couple of months. Their last conversation happened about a month ago.

    “I was impressed that he could remember the details about my family and what they were doing. It spoke to his professionalism but also spoke to who he was as (a) person,” he said.

    Burrell was 65 years old.

